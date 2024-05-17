"We have very good plans": CSK bowling coach Bravo ahead of facing RCB in IPL 2024

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 17 : Ahead of his side's clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling coach Dwayne Bravo said they have good plans for their upcoming match of the tournament.

After winning 7 of 13 matches, the Chennai-based franchise stand in fourth place on the IPL 2024 standings with 14 points and have a net run rate of +0.528. Ruturaj Gaikwad's side need to clinch a win against RCB to confirm their spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Bravo said they respect RCB very much and are prepared well as a bowling group.

"You should respect the opposition and RCB rightly so, we respect them. We prepare well as a bowling group, we have very good plans. RCB will have to try to beat us off our plans. And if they do that, well played to them," Bravo said.

Talking about the rain prediction on Saturday in Bengaluru, the CSK bowling coach said they don't have control over the weather.

"We don't have control over the weather. We don't try to bring up things that we don't have control over. It's another game for us to push for a playoff spot and we're really looking ahead to the challenge against a very good team," Bravo said.

The last time CSK and RCB met in the inaugural match of the IPL 2024, the Super Kings clinched a six-wicket win over Faf du Plessis' side.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (Wk), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Manoj Bhandage, Tom Curran, Alzarri Joseph, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (Wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Mitchell Santner, Richard Gleeson, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish.

