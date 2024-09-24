We have what it takes to lift the trophy: Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of ICC WT20 WC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 : India Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur stated that the team's aim is to win the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. "It's something we have been striving for as a team, and lifting the trophy remains our primary goal."

She emphasised the ambition and drive within the team, stating they will leave no stone unturned as they aim to make their mark, playing a fearless brand of cricket.

"Our expectation is straightforward: to bring glory to the country and our supporters, who back us unconditionally no matter where we play," read the ICC media release.

Kaur highlighted that every match leading up to the Women's T20 World Cup is viewed as an opportunity for the team to showcase their best and inspire young and aspiring cricketers globally to take up the sport they love and respect.

"It is our team's dream to win this coveted trophy, and I believe we have what it takes to do so. We reached the final of the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup in Australia and came agonisingly close to making the final in the 2023 edition in South Africa. This shows that the team has the pedigree to succeed on the biggest stage."

Kaur also expressed excitement about playing in the UAE for the first time, noting that the team is looking forward to the experience. "I am confident that crowds will come out in huge numbers as we play across Dubai and Sharjah."

She pointed out that the squad has a solid mix of experience, with players who have competed globally and faced challenging situations. Even the younger members, despite being in their early 20s, have already amassed significant experience.

"The new faces in the squad bring enthusiasm and a willingness to learn, which adds a dynamic energy to the team."

Kaur praised the camaraderie within the group and the respect the players have for one another, noting that they support each other and ensure no one is left behind. She also credited the support staff for maintaining a positive atmosphere around the team.

"Our preparations for this tournament began immediately after the last edition of the Women's T20 World Cup concluded."

She added that the team has a clear vision, and each individual has been given the freedom to prepare in a way that best supports the team's success.

While cricketing skills are vital, Kaur stressed the importance of fitness, noting that all the players have embraced the system and recognise the impact it has on performance.

Although strategies will vary depending on the opposition, the team's main focus remains on playing to their strengths and maximising their potential, the release concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor