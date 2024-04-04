"We hope he will play for India soon": Mayank Yadav's mother on her son's brilliant performance in IPL 2024

New Delhi [India], April 4 : Following an outstanding performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Mayank Yadav's mother Mamta Yadav expressed her happiness and said that she wants to see her son playing for team India.

After patiently waiting two years for an opportunity to come his way, Mayank made the most of it as he set new pace standards in two days.

Yadav's mother asserted that the family is really happy as the Delhi-born cricketer is playing well in the 17th edition of the cash-rich league.

"We are so happy that our son (Mayank Yadav) is playing and doing well, we struggle a lot for this and a lot of hard work is behind in his journey. We hope that he will play for India soon as many former cricketers are talking about him," Mamta told ANI.

Mayank set the speed gun on fire once again in the ongoing IPL and this time he burned RCB with a searing pace clocking 156.7 kph, ripping out Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green.

The 21-year-old, in two consecutive matches, has turned it around for LSG. 182 looked like a very chaseable target at the Chinnaswamy but an electric spell of raw pace and great accuracy means that LSG recorded a comfortable victory. He repeatedly passed 150kph - and even cranked it up to a season-high 156.7 kph - to dumbstruck RCB batters, returning with a figure of three for 14.

In his debut game against Punjab Kings (PBKS), the young sensation came into the attack and shifted the momentum towards his side. In that match, he took Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, and Jitesh Sharma. The right-arm pacer finished the match with the figures of three for 27 in his spell of four overs.

Mayank has played so far two games in the IPL 2024 and in both matches, he was awarded the Player of the Match for his marvellous bowling performances.

