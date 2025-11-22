Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 22 : Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has praised Kuldeep Yadav for picking three wickets on the opening day of the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati on Saturday.

South Africa posted 247-6 in 81.5 overs at stumps on Day 1 after Aiden Markram (38), Ryan Rickelton (35), Tristan Stubbs (49), and captain Temba Bavuma (41) chipped in valuable runs with the bat.

For India, the day belonged to leg spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who picked up three wickets. Kuldeep dismissed Markram, Stubbs and Wiaan Mulder (13) in his 17-over spell on Day 1. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja picked up one wicket apiece.

Ten Doeschate said Kuldeep's overspin helped him to get more purchase on red soil pitch.

"He took three wickets on that surface on day one, like you say. We know Kuldeep's strike rate is phenomenal as it is. He's a wicket-taker and that's why we're picking. Like I said, I thought everyone bowled well. But maybe the fact that he sort of gets overspin and with the red soil and a little bit more pace in the wicket, maybe he was slightly more effective in the conditions today. And like I said, I think later on the fingerspinners are going to come into it. But certainly in terms of strategy and how we wanted to set up the first day, it's a real bonus for him to pick up three wickets and get us a foothold in the game," Doeschate said.

He said that the Indian management is asking players to be versatile and bat at different positions, which suits the team.

"I think we're pretty certain on who's going to bat for, and the players have been informed. We keep talking about versatile players and players that can bat in different positions, and we're asking guys to do on the day whatever's best for the team. So there's going to be a reshuffling of the order," he said.

Doeschate also commented on the types of wickets that might suit India, citing the Kolkata Test, which India lost by 30 runs. He added that the pitch rarely determines the result, but the toss plays a vital role in these conditions.

"It's a really tough one. My personal point of view is that the wicket very rarely determines who wins the game. If we'd played better in Kolkata, I feel we could have won the test on that surface. So the first thing isn't to look at the wicket, it's to look at the quality of cricket that both teams are playing. But having said that, you've got to introspect and look at recent results. I think these sort of wickets maybe do suit us a little bit better. You've got to be prepared to fight really hard and this game is going to go deep," Doeschate said.

"The only thing I would say is maybe the toss makes it even more important or the toss becomes even more important in these conditions. So if you are going to be prepared to lose the toss, you have to put on a display like that today and really fight for every run. Make sure you stay in the game. Like I say, at some point the pressure is going to come. It's just going to come later in this game. But that's a very fair question. The template for us is probably closer to this than playing on some of the wickets we have played on," he added.

The second Test between India and South Africa is the first international Test match to be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. South Africa are leading the two-match Test series 1-0.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor