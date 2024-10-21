"We let them score bit too many...": SA skipper Wolvaardt after loss to NZ in Women's T20 WC final

Dubai [UAE], October 21 : Following her team's heartbreaking loss to New Zealand in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt admitted that the team let their opponents score "a bit too many with the bat".

Wolvaardt was left disappointed as her side fell narrowly at the last hurdle for a second consecutive time when losing the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup to New Zealand on Sunday.

The Proteas failed to chase down New Zealand's lofty total of 158/5 in the title decider at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and were forced to settle for another second-placed finish following their runners-up effort behind Australia on home soil last year.

On the other hand, New Zealand veterans Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine and Lea Tahuhu, the three veterans of the team, finally got the crowning moment of their T20I career.

Wolvaardt admitted post-match that the Proteas were surprised by the fast start that the White Ferns made with the bat, as top-order performers Suzie Bates and Melie Kerr in particular scored freely within the opening Powerplay to put South Africa on the back foot.

"I think we probably let them score a bit too many with the bat," Wolvaardt said as quoted by ICC.

"They came out with some real intent and I think it sort of caught us on the back foot a little bit. We thought we could sort of ride it out and hopefully score a wicket or two but they sort of just kept going and rotated the strike really well," she added.

The skipper said that NZ had a fine final five or six overs with the bat which pushed up their run rate and the SA bowling was a "bit off".

"After the Powerplay we had with the bat we thought game on but yeah just lost a bit of momentum outside the Powerplay," she added.

Despite the loss, Wolvaardt put up a brave face after the match and was quick to point out the positives from their campaign.

Wolvaardt (223 runs with a fifty) and Tazmin Brits (187 runs with a fifty) finished the tournament as the two leading run-scorers, while only Kerr picked up more wickets at the event than Proteas spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba (12 scalps).

The fact South Africa was able to reach the final for a second consecutive year was also a positive for Wolvaardt, who is looking forward to seeing what her team can produce in the coming years.

"It is obviously disappointing, but I think in hindsight, we still came second in a tournament with 10-odd teams so we still had a pretty good tournament," she said.

"There are a lot of positives to reflect on. A younger group as well, so to be able to make the finals with a younger group I think is very promising, so there is definitely a lot to look forward to. I cannot wait to see what we do in the next couple of World Cups. Reaching two back-to-back finals as well shows that we are doing something right," she concluded.

Coming to the match, SA won the toss and elected to field first. Bates played a crucial knock of 32 in 31 balls, with three fours at the top. After being reduced to 70/3, it was a 57-run stand between Amelia Kerr (43 in 38 balls, with four boundaries) and Brooke Halliday (38 in 28 balls, with three fours) that played a crucial role in NZ reaching 158/5 in their 20 overs.

Nonkululeko Mlaba (2/31) was the pick of the bowlers for White Ferns.

In the run-chase of 159 runs, despite a brisk start by skipper Laura Wolvaardt (33 in 27 balls, with five fours), SA and a 51-run stand with Tazmin Brits (17 in 18 balls, with one four), SA lost wickets quickly and never ever found their rhythm following dismissal of their openers. They were restricted to 126/9 in their 20 overs, with Kerr (3/24) and Rosemary Mair (3/25) shining the most with the ball for NZ.

Kerr was given the 'Player of the Match' award for her all-round show.

