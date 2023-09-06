"We lost at start...": Shakib Al Hasan's blunt take on Bangladesh's batting unit

Lahore [Pakistan], September 6 : Captain Shakib Al Hasan did not shy away from admitting that Bangladesh "played some ordinary shots" which led them to their downfall in the Asia Cup Super Four and said now they need to move forward.

Imam-ul-Haq's tangled knock and Mohammad Rizwan's sturdy 63* were enough to kick off Pakistan's Super 4 campaign began on a triumphant note at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

"We lost at the start, they bowled really well and we played some ordinary shots. On a wicket like this, we shouldn't have lost four wickets in 10 overs. We had a very good partnership, we should have got going for 7-8 overs," Shakib Al Hasan said during a post-match presentation.

The all-rounder lauded Pakistan's "three world-class frontline bowlers" as the hosts bundled out Bangladesh for 193. Pakistan's pacers shredded Bangladesh's batting lineup as Haris Rauf claimed a four-wicket haul and Naseem Shah scalped three.

"After I got out, there were no more partnerships. Very poor batting display on a surface like this. They (Pakistan) are the number one team, they've got three world-class frontline bowlers. If they can do that, it gets easier for their batsmen," Al Hasan said.

Al Hasan said that they have been doing well in the bowling department, however, Bangladesh need to improve.

"We have been doing well in our bowling department. Batting at this moment is a little bit hot and cold. We need to be consistent and that's what we'll try to do. Our three seamers bowled brilliantly. They have been bowling well for the last couple of years. Unfortunately, we couldn't get the wickets. It wasn't a pitch where you can get wickets unless batsmen make a mistake. When I played the LPL, the pitches were slow. If that happens, it suits us better. Hopefully, we do well in Colombo," the Bangladesh captain said.

"We have to take it on our chin and move to the next one as we have another game in a couple of days," he added.

Bangladesh will next face Sri Lanka in their Super Four match here at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.

