"We must show sportsman's spirit": Sarfaraz stresses respect after big final win against India

New Delhi [India], December 23 : Sarfaraz Ahmed, former Pakistan captain and the current mentor of the country's Under-19 team, said he had clearly advised his players to celebrate their Asia Cup victory over India with dignity and respect, stressing the importance of maintaining sportsman's spirit, and not behave as their opponent's had done, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Sarfaraz responded to a question about a viral video from the final in which he could be heard cautioning his players against crossing the line, even as the Indian players did so. The two teams did not shake hands during the match, a practice that has become routine in India-Pakistan encounters across age groups following the military standoff between the two nations in May.

During the match, India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi was involved in a tense on-field incident when he appeared to gesture towards his shoe while walking back after being dismissed by Ali Raza.

"I played against those Indian teams who took cricket for cricket (and nothing more). I happened to see from the outside that their behaviour towards the game wasn't good. And one of their players did a gesture which all of you saw on the screen. I think that was inappropriate. If you have any issues, we've played a lot of cricket, and you can respond if things are said on the field, but that was an inappropriate response," Sarfaraz said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"As for the video, I just said to my players we should celebrate but with decorum. What they are doing, we shouldn't be doing. We must show sportsman's spirit. We should stay calm and back our team and let them do what they are doing," he noted.

The Men in Green dominated the final in Dubai, registering a massive 191-run win. The triumph was widely celebrated in Pakistan, with the team meeting Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who announced a cash reward of PKR 10 million for each player. Opener Sameer Minhas starred with the bat, scoring a superb 172 off 113 balls to guide Pakistan to a formidable total of 347, earning him the Player of the Final and Player of the Tournament awards. Ali Raza then led the bowling effort with figures of 4/42 as India were bowled out for 156.

Captain Farhan Yousaf credited the team management for creating a positive and disciplined environment that played a key role in the title-winning campaign.

Sarfaraz, meanwhile, is well-versed with youth cricket, having himself come through the Under-19 system and famously leading Pakistan to the U-19 World Cup title in 2006. He has been closely involved in domestic mentoring roles and was appointed as the U-19 team's mentor earlier this month.

"The team had a lot of potential," he said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"When I joined the camp in Multan, it was clear the coaching staff had done a lot of hard work with the boys already. The way the management backed them and the way the kids responded, I said to them, Try and fulfil your potential, and don't be nervous about anything. We gave them the confidence that you are the guys who are going to play for Pakistan for the next 15-20 years. Play your natural games and play a game that you will remember for the rest of your lives," he noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor