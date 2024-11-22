"We need India and Pakistan to play regularly..": Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 22 : Former cricketer Younis Khan on Thursday expressed his thoughts on the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, expressing hope that the tournament would proceed as planned and take place in Pakistan.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wrote to the International Cricket Council (ICC) seeking an explanation for India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year, as reported by Geo News. India cited 'security concerns' as the reason for its decision.

Younis Khan stated that hosting the Champions Trophy in Pakistan would be beneficial for cricket in the Asian region. He emphasised the importance of regular matches between India and Pakistan to ease tensions between the two nations.

"I am very excited. I hope the Champions Trophy takes place and proves beneficial not only for Pakistan but also for cricket in this region. We need India and Pakistan to play regularly so that the tension diminishes. I hope India will visit Pakistan, and Pakistan will visit India," Younis Khan said during a post-match press conference at the Abu Dhabi T10.

Earlier in November, the ICC informed the PCB in writing that India would not travel to Pakistan to participate in the Champions Trophy, scheduled for early 2025.

The PCB has consulted with the Pakistan government on the issue and plans to present its stance to the ICC. The board is urging India to reconsider, noting that the Pakistan team travelled to India for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup in 2023.

Last year, Pakistan hosted the Asia Cup under a hybrid model, with India's matches played in Sri Lanka.

India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in 2012-13 in India, a white-ball series. Currently, the two teams only face each other in ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup.

