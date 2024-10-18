"We need to bat well tomorrow...": Kuldeep Yadav on Test against New Zealand

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 18 : On day three of the first Test against New Zealand at Bengaluru, India found themselves trailing by 125 runs after Virat Kohli's late dismissal.

Kuldeep Yadav, reflecting on the day's play, acknowledged the challenges of controlling the run rate on a pitch that offered little assistance to spinners. New Zealand, in response to India's first innings score of 46, amassed 402 runs, bolstered by a stellar century from Rachin Ravindra and a counter-attacking half-century by Tim Southee.

The day ended with Kohli's dismissal for 70 by Glenn Phillips, breaking a crucial 136-run partnership with Sarfaraz Khan. Reflecting on the strategy for Day 4, Kuldeep emphasized the importance of a session-by-session approach.

"It's tough to control runs here. There wasn't much turn yesterday, possibly due to the pitch being a bit damp. Without significant turn or rough patches, especially at this ground with its short boundaries, even good deliveries can be scored off," Kuldeep said at the post-day press conference.

"Credit to New Zealand, they batted really well. We need to bat well tomorrow. We made a good start today but we are still 125 runs behind. We have to take it session by session," he added.

India's decision to field three spinners, including Kuldeep who replaced Akash Deep, could prove beneficial if the match extends into the final day.

"Yes, if the game lasts until Day 5, spinners will have more purchase. Today, towards the end, the ball began to turn. Hopefully, we can bowl on the last day, and it will favour us. Ideally, we would set a competitive target given our bowling line-up," Kuldeep remarked.

Rachin Ravindra's 134 was the highlight of Day 3, featuring a 137-run partnership with Tim Southee that put India under significant pressure.

Kuldeep praised Rachin's performance, "He played exceptionally well, choosing his scoring areas wisely. I had chances to get him out twice today. He has improved significantly over the last two years, especially against spin. Hopefully, he won't score as heavily in the remaining matches."

Kuldeep also commented on Southee's innings, "My plan was straightforward to get them out. Southee was fortunate today; his innings was chancy but he ultimately added crucial runs for his team."

Sarfaraz Khan, who replaced Shubman Gill in the XI, impressed with his unconventional yet effective batting style, ending the day unbeaten on 70 off 78 balls. His innovative shots disrupted New Zealand's bowling plans.

"We all enjoy watching him bat. After scoring a double century in the Irani Cup, hopefully, he will do the same here. He has a unique style and is particularly adept against spinners. His counter-attack against Ajaz Patel forced them to switch to pacers. I really appreciate his technique and find it entertaining to watch," Kuldeep noted.

With India still trailing, the focus will be on building a solid innings on Day 4 to set up a competitive target and leverage their bowling strength in the final stages of the match.

