"We spoke about champions mindset....": DC skipper Pant after win over GT

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 17 : Following his side's six-wicket win over the Gujarat Titans (GT), Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant said that there is lot to be pleased about from the match and termed his team's bowling performance as one of the best in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 so far.

An all-round DC beat GT by six wickets at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The Capitals lost a few early wickets but chased down the 90-run target set by GT after some fantastic bowling spells from Mukesh Kumar (3/14), Ishant Sharma (2/8) and Tristan Stubbs (2/11) humbed the 2022 champions at their home.

Following the game, Pant said during the post-match presentation, "A lot of things to be pleased about from this win. We spoke about champion mindset and our team spoke about it. (Best bowling effort of IPL 2024?) It is definitely one of the best. It is still early in the tournament and we can still improve from here. (Pant behind the stumps and with the bat) The only thought process before coming to the field was that I wanted to come back in a better way. Only thought I had when I was doing my rehab. Each and every match, I am loving the process and being on the ground. (Chasing 90) The only conversation was to get it as early as possible because we lost few net-run-rate points in some other games where we lost. (Comment about bowlers) I think we just want to enjoy one win at a time. They are hard to come by but you have to enjoy each and every moment."

Coming to the match, DC elected to field first after winning the toss. Rashid Khan (31 in 24 balls, with two fours and a six) top-scored for Gujarat and only three batters could touch the double figures as Mukesh Kumar (3/14), Ishant Sharma (2/8) and Tristan Stubbs (2/11) delivered fiery spells to end GT's innings for 89 in 17.3 overs.

In the run-chase, Jake Fraser Mcgurk (20 in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes) started of well. But DC lost some wickets. However, skipper Rishabh Pant (16*) and Sumit Kumar (9*) made sure that DC ended on a winning note in 8.5 overs with six wickets to spare.

Pant secured the 'Player of the Match' award for his brilliant glovework.

DC is in the sixth spot in the points table, with three wins and four losses, giving them six points. GT is in the seventh spot in the table, with three wins and four losses, giving them six points.

