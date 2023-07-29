We spoke to each other between overs: Australia's Sutherland on her 221 opening stand with Litchfield 

Dublin [Ireland], July 29 : Australian openers Phoebe Litchfield and Annabel Sutherland provided a comfortable win by 10-wcikets with their massive opening partnership of 221 against Ireland on Friday in Dublin.

Chasing a total of 218, Litchfield struck an unbeaten 106 and Annabel Sutherland hit 109 unbeaten runs to help Australia reach the goal in 35.5 overs as they chased down 218 for victory.

After the match, Sutherland told cricket.com.au "(I found out I'd be opening) a couple of days ago, I was pretty pumped."

"We've got a pretty stacked top order so opportunities are few and far between, so when they come I will put my hand up and try and do a job for the team.

"It was tough at times, we had to speak to each other a little bit between overs when things got a little bit frustrating, but it was just about letting the ball come to you and playing it late," she added.

Earlier, despite Orla Prendergast's career-best 71, Ireland was bowled out for 217 thanks to the brilliant bowling of Kim Garth (3-34) and Ashleigh Gardner (3-38).

Australia displayed a glimpse of the future in the victory despite playing in an international match without Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes, or Megan Schutt for the first time in 14 years.

