We strive to play with the same intensity: Rishabh Pant ahead of Bangladesh series

New Delhi [India], September 5 : Star India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant opened up on the upcoming Test and T20I series against Bangladesh and said that the Team India aim to play with the same intensity irrespective of the opposition.

With the two-match Bangladesh Test series starting at home from September 19 onwards, all eyes will be on Pant's performance in red-ball cricket during the Duleep Trophy, where he will be playing for India B.

Speaking to Jio Cinema, Pant said that teams like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka perform well in Asian conditions since they are well accustomed to the pitch. He added that Team India focusses only on their own standards and how they can improve.

"Asian countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka perform well in Asian conditions because they are accustomed to the wickets. However, as the Indian cricket team, we focus solely on our own standards and how we can improve. Regardless of the opposition, we strive to play with the same intensity and give our hundred percent every single day," Pant was quoted as saying in a release from Jio Cinema.

India will be playing a two-match Test and three-game T20I series against Bangladesh at home from September 19 to October 12, in which Bangladesh spinners like Shakib Al Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, etc could feature.

This will be followed by a three-match test series against New Zealand from October 16 to November 5. These two series' will pave India's preparation for the Border Gavaskar Trophy later this year.

Bangladesh are in top form as they have whitewashed Pakistan and won the two-match Test series by 2-0. The Bengal Tigers clinched a massive 10-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test match. While, in the second long-format match they won it by 6 wickets.

