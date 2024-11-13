Melbourne [Australia], November 13 : Australian chief selector George Bailey defended the move to include uncapped batter Nathan McSweeney in the squad for the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), saying that the batter has got the game to succeed at Test level.

Australia included uncapped batter McSweeney as the national side announced a 13-member squad for the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against India for the opening Test of the five-match series in Perth.

As per Sydney Morning Herald, there have been eight occasions in first-class cricket in which Mcsweeney, typically a number three or four batter, has batted inside first three overs of an innings. In these, he has scored 22, 0, 12, 20, 0, 67, 14 and 25, a total of 160 runs at an average of 20.

On 20 occasions, McSweeney has batted inside the first 10 overs of an innings in first-class cricket, scoring at an average of 24.6. When he starts his innings between overs 11 to 20, that number increases to 43.95. The batting average goes beyond 50, a great number of 55.17, when he starts his innings between overs 21 and 30.

The opener has six first-class centuries and only one has come batting at number three and his overall batting average is 38.16.

Speaking to SEN Radio as quoted by Sydney Morning Herald on if Mcsweeney's selection was a "guess", the chief selector said, "I would like to think it is a little more than a guess. We could all run our fingers down the list of leading run-scorers ... but that is not necessarily how cricket teams work. It is how they fit together."

"The point was, in our minds, that it would not be a major adjustment for him. Talking to Nathan, the way he prepares to go and play for South Australia, when he does bat at number three, is it is a very similar mindset and very similar way he will approach it. We think he's got the game that will succeed at Test level," he added.

Selectors decided against selecting a specialist opener, with the likes of Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft and U19 sensation Sam Konstas not included in the squad. To this, Bailey said that the Sheffield Shield and its top performers are respected, but Nathan will complement the players around him well.

"We do value Shield cricket. There has been a couple of circumstances where we have looked for and utilised players who have not traditionally opened, but that is not to say that is the template for the future. We will pick the player who we feel is best suited for the role. We certainly think Nathan will complement the players he has around him in the Test team," he concluded.

McSweeney won a bat-off for the opening slot among him, Sam Konstas and Australian veterans Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft during the recently concluded two-match unofficial Test series between Australia A and India A at home. He top-scored in the series with 166 runs in four innings at an average of 55.33, with best score of 88 in the first match at Mackay.

The 25-year-old has some solid Sheffield Shield season numbers to back up. During the ongoing season, he is the fifth-highest run-getter with 291 runs in four innings at an average of 97.00. He has scored a century and two fifties, with the best score of 127*.

In 34 first-class matches since his debut in 2018, he has scored 2,252 runs at an average of 38.16, with six centuries and 12 fifties in 67 innings. His best score is 127*. He can also deliver some useful spin bowling, having taken 18 wickets at an average of 30.88 and best figures of 4/89.

Coming to limited-overs cricket, in 22 List-A games, he has scored 837 runs at an average of 42.25 in 21 innings, with one century and eight fifties. His best score is 137. He has also taken seven wickets. Nathan has some T20 experience as well, having played 18 matches and scoring 428 matches at an average of 26.75, with two half-centuries to his name. His best score is 84. He has also taken four wickets.

This year, McSweeney has been on a tear in first-class cricket. In eight matches, he has scored 718 runs at an average of 51.28, with two centuries and five fifties in 16 innings.

He has also represented Australia in the 2018 ICC U19 World Cup. Though the Aussies were defeated by India in the finals, he scored 211 runs in four innings for the team at an average of 70.33, with a century, and a knock of 156 against Papua New Guinea.

McSweeney has some T20 silverware to his name, leading the Brisbane Heat to the Big Bash League (BBL) title in the 2023/24 season in the absence of skipper Usman Khawaja. He scored 222 runs in nine matches at an average of 27.75, with a half-century and best score of 73. He scored 33 runs in the title clash against Sydney Sixers.

Australia squad for the first Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

Series schedule:

First Test: November 22-26: Perth

Second Test: December 6-10: Adelaide

Third Test: December 14-18: Brisbane

Fourth Test: December 26-30: Melbourne

Fifth Test: January 3-7: Sydney.

