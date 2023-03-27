"We thought we had enough," says Rovman Powell after losing against South Africa

Centurion [South Africa], March 27 : The entire West Indies camp was left in a state of disbelief as despite putting up a score of 258 runs on the board they ended up falling short of the target.

After the match, West Indies, skipper Rovman Powell gave his verdict on the game, "Sometimes you have to put your body through stress and it was an important game. When we came off halfway, we thought we had enough. Credit has to be given to Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks. They took us off to a flier and played exceptional cricket. They applied pressure from ball one. (On Johnson Charles) We told him to go hard from ball one and he did that today," Powell said.

Skipper Powell made his contribution by playing a knock of 28(19) which included two sixes and a boundary. While the mindset of many teams takes a major toll after losing a game in such a fashion Powell believes that he is used to losing a game in such a way.

"The guys are going in the right direction. It's just to take the things we did well today and take it into the third T20I. This is the seventh game I've been on the T20 circuit that we scored 240 or 250 runs and we lost so I am quite used to it now. The fast bowlers, it was not their day today so we tried to take pace off with me and Reifer coming in. We have to come back in the final game. It only gets more spicier, it only gets more nicer for the fans," Powell continued.

The West Indian team was able to put up a strong display in the first T20I match. They were able to take the momentum into the next game. Even if their efforts didn't pay off in the second match, they will be keen to make a strong comeback and clinch the series at the Wanderers Stadium on Tuesday.

