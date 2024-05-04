"We tried hard with bouncers....": RCB's Vyshak after restricting GT to 147 runs in IPL clash

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4 : Following a fiery bowling spell for his side that restricted Gujarat Titans (GT) to a low total, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak said that the bowling coach Adam Griffith told the bowlers to hit in the right areas and the team executed their plans well.

A crucial 61-run partnership between David Miller and Shahrukh Khan followed by Rahul Tewatia's blitz cameo propelled Gujarat Titans (GT) to 147 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru after RCB pacers wreaked havoc on GT batters in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking after the innings, Vyshak said, "Quite happy as the team has done well. Glad that we could restrict them to 150-odd. Our bowling coach told be to hit the right areas, we executed our plans. We tried hard with the bouncers, happy that I got a couple of wickets."

On his fielding, in which he took two catches and did a run-out, Vyshak said that he is working hard with the fielding coach Malolan Rangarajan on his skills.

"My both hands are swollen but I am okay. Pretty sure that we will get that total," he concluded.

Coming to the match, RCB elected to field first after winning the toss. GT was 19/3 at one point. Then, a 61-run partnership between Shahrukh Khan (37 in 24 balls, with five fours and a six) and David Miller (30 in 20 balls, with two fours and two sixes) helped GT make a brief comeback.

RCB kept taking regular wickets and once again reduced GT to 87/5. Then, a 44-run partnership between Rahul Tewatia (35 in 21 balls, with five fours and a six) and Rashid Khan (18 in 14 balls, with two fours and a six) took GT beyond the 100-run mark. RCB bundled out GT for 147 runs in 19.3 overs.

Yash Dayal (2/21), Vijaykumar Vyshak (2/23) and Mohammed Siraj (2/29) were among the top bowlers for RCB. Cameron Green and Karn Sharma took a wicket each.

RCB needs 148 runs to secure the fourth win of this season. They are currently at the bottom with three wins and seven losses, with a total of six points. GT is at the eighth spot in the table with four wins and six losses, with eight points.

