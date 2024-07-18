"We tried our best together...": Hardik Pandya confirms separation with wife Natasa Stankovic

New Delhi [India], July 18 : Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya confirmed his separation from wife Natasa Stankovic on Thursday.

For the last few months, there have been rumours that Hardik and Natasa have been separated but there has been no official confirmation from the player himself or his wife.

Hardik and Natasa tied the knot in 2020. They have a 3-year-old son, Agastya, together.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Pandya said that he and Natasa have been "mutually parted ways" after being together for four years. The 30-year-old added that it was a "tough decision" for them after they grew as a family.

He also said they tried their 'best' and gave their ball, and said the decision is in the "best interest" of both of them.

"After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," Hardik wrote.

Talking about his son, Hardik said that Agastya will be at the centre of their lives. The India all-rounder confirmed that he and his wife will co-parent for the well-being of their three-year-old child.

Hardik also urged for 'support' and 'privacy' from people during this "difficult and sensitive time."

"We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time," he added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C9kcSrhTp5J/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

In the recently concluded T20 World Cup, Pandya played a crucial role in India's victory. He scored 144 runs in six innings at an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 151.57, with a half-century and best score of 50*. He also took 11 wickets in eight games at an average of 17.36 and an economy rate of 7.64, with the best figures of 3/20.

Facing injuries and controversies not so long ago, Hardik once again delivered when all the lights shined bright on him, playing a major role in his side's ICC T20 World Cup triumph.

It was Hardik who secured the crucial wicket of Heinrich Klaasen in the 177-run chase during the final and also bowled the crucial final over in which he dismissed David Miller, which completely turned the game in favour of India.

This tournament marked a redemption tale for Hardik, who was booed out of nearly every stadium across India during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 after taking over the captaincy of the Mumbai Indians (MI) from five-time IPL champion Rohit Sharma.

The all-rounder, who was just making a comeback into the game after suffering an injury to his ankle in the 50-over World Cup last year, became a victim of online trolling and fan wars as he was accused of "betraying" the MI franchise, Rohit, and his former franchise, Gujarat Titans (GT), which he led to the IPL title in 2022.

