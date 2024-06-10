"We want to include top Madhya Pradesh players": MPL chairman Mahanaaryaman Scindia

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 10 : Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) chairman, Mahanaaryaman Scindia expressed his excitement about the inaugural edition and wants to see more teams and players play in future, during an event in Bhopal on Monday.

The highly-anticipated tournament will kick off on June 15 and will conclude on June 23. Ahead of the opening match of the inaugural edition of the tournament, expressed his desire to include top players from the state and give more representation to the regions.

"Yes, we want to include top Madhya Pradesh players. We don't want to do everything in the first year. In the coming years, we will bring in more teams and give representation to more regions," Mahanaaryaman told ANI.

While talking about the tournament, he is hopeful that the tournament will inspire youth to play sports and thanked everyone to everyone who is associated with the league.

"The first thing I want to say is I was happy to launch MPL in a school. We all know that a player's interest begins in school. They see their friends and seniors playing a sport and they also become interested in playing that sport. So I am really happy to launch MPL among children in school so that we can motivate and inspire them," he said.

"Along with this, I want to thank everyone, team owners, management staff, support staff and others who worked hard all day and night to make MPL happen," he added.

MPL 2024 will feature five teams which include, Rewa Jaguars, Jabalpur Lions, Bhopal Leopards, Malwa Panthers, and Gwalior Cheetahs.

Avesh Khan will miss the MPL as he is a part of the Indian team for the ongoing T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies. But the tournament will feature, Rajat Patidar who impressed with his hard-hitting batting performances for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the recently concluded Indian Premier League season. He will be a part of the Malwa Panthers in the MPL.

