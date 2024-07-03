Melbourne [Australia], July 3 : Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley praised the Afghanistan men's cricket team on their famous victory over Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024, and he also hinted at the prospect of Australians playing a bilateral series against Afghanistan.

In the Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2024, played in St. Vincent on June 23, Afghanistan defeated the Australian team by 21 runs. After posting 148/6 in 20 overs, Afghanistan dismissed the Mitchell Marsh-led side for 127 runs in 19.1 overs, registering their first-ever win over the most successful team in men's cricket history.

Hockley congratulated the Afghan team for their exceptional performance.

According to him, CA elected to postpone the previous couple of series with Afghanistan due to human rights concerns, but he maintains great contact with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and expects that the two teams can compete again in the future.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by Afghan cricketers, particularly in the context of human rights issues affecting women's cricket in the country.

"We absolutely want to see cricket grow and thrive all around the world for women and men," Hockley said, according to a Cricket Australia statement.

Hockley also expressed hope for future progress, which would allow Australia and Afghanistan to resume bilateral cricket. Despite existing restrictions, Cricket Australia maintains frequent communication with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and is dedicated to promoting the sport in Afghanistan.

During the press conference, Hockley answered questions about the assistance for Afghan women's cricket. He mentioned that some Afghan women cricketers who live in Australia are active members of local cricket clubs, thanks to the Australian cricketing community's support. Hockley emphasised Cricket Australia's dedication to pushing for women's cricket and voiced optimism for good improvements that will allow Afghan women to participate more actively in the sport.

Australia has met Afghanistan four times in ODIs and twice in T20Is, and with the exception of a loss to Rashid Khan's side in the T20 World Cup 2024 encounter in St. Vincent last month, the Aussies have won all five.

