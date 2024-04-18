"We want to show a lot more bravery": LSG's Klusener ahead of CSK clash in IPL 2024

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 18 : Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) assistant coach Lance Klusener said that they want to show a lot more bravery in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash against Chennai Super Kings.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Klusener said that the team wants to trust in their own abilities. He added that if the team needs to win the competition, they have to be braver with the bat.

"To be honest, I think we can show a little bit more intent. It's something we've spoken about a lot this week. We want to show a lot more bravery. We want to show a lot more trust in our own abilities. Because if you look around the country, there's some big scores that are going on. I think the way that we've been playing needs to adapt because if we want to win this competition, we're going to need to be braver with the bat," Klusener was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

LSG are coming into this match after beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 8 wickets. The Lucknow-based franchise are currently in fifth place in the IPL 2024 standings with 6 points after winning three of six games.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (Wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish, Maheesh Theekshana, RS Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Richard Gleeson, Deepak Chahar.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (Wk/C), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni.

