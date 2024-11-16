"We wanted to follow the good habits": Suryakumar Yadav reflects on massive win over Proteas in 4th T20I

Johannesburg [South Africa], November 16 : India skipper Suryakumar Yadav reflected on Men in Blue's win over South Africa in the fourth T20I match in Johannesburg and said that they wanted to follow the good habits in the game.

India clinched a massive 135-run victory over South Africa in the fourth T20I match of the series, sealing a 3-1 series win.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Suryakumar said that his side was not worried about the result in the fourth match since they were already 2-1 up in the series.

"There's no secret to adapting to the conditions and situations. Our plans were very clear as soon as we landed in Durban. Last time when we came here, we played the same brand of cricket and wanted to continue that. Though we were up 2-1 in the series, today we wanted to follow the good habits and not worry about the result," Suryakumar said.

The India skipper praised Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma for their amazing batting skills in the first inning.

"It's very difficult for me to choose one good knock from them, it was amazing batting skills displayed by them. We spoke about that and they literally walked the talk. When we toured last year, we knew there was something in this wicket once the lights were on and the temperature dropped," he added.

Coming to the match, after winning the toss, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav opted to bat first. The decision proved fruitful as the team delivered an exceptional performance.

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma opened for India, forging a solid 73-run partnership. Abhishek displayed an impressive knock, hitting 2 fours and 4 sixes, but his innings ended in the sixth over when Lutho Sipamla dismissed him.

As the innings entered the death overs, the partnership of Tilak Varma and Samson showed no signs of slowing down. In the 18th over, Sanju Samson brought up his century in just 51 balls, followed by Tilak Varma scoring his second T20I hundred in the very next over.

The record-breaking 210-run partnership between Samson and Tilak lifted India to a formidable 283/1. Samson contributed an explosive 109 runs off 51 balls, while Tilak smashed an unbeaten 120 off just 47 deliveries.

The South African bowling unit appeared lacklustre, with Lutho Sipamla being the only bowler to take a wicket. However, Sipamla also conceded the most runs, allowing the Indian batters to capitalise.

During the run chase, Tristan Stubbs (43 runs from 29 balls, 3 fours and 2 sixes) and David Miller (36 runs from 27 balls, 2 fours and 3 sixes) were the only top batter for the Proteas, apart from the rest failed to put up a show in Johannesburg.

Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy led the Indian bowling attack as the visitors were successful in restricting South Africa to 148 with one over remaining and won the match by 135 runs in the fourth T20I.

