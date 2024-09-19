We were trying to form partnership, play as long as we can: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 19 : After the end of day one in the first Test match against Bangladesh, India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal said that they were trying to form a partnership and score of loose balls.

Yashasvi played a 56-run knock from 118 balls at a strike rate of 47.46. He slammed nine fours.

Speaking at the post-day press conference, Yashasvi said that he needs to go out and practice more. He added that the hosts were to score runs from the loose balls on the first day.

"Batsmen are going to get out to some deliveries. I just played it. I don't think there is a lot of time to think. I just need to go and practice more I guess. Nothing, we were just talking about how we can use our feet. We were trying to score runs off loose balls, form a partnership, and play as long as we can," Yashasvi said at the post-day press conference.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl in the Chennai Test, the first of the two-match series with India. India's top-order collapsed, and the team was struggling at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (56 in 118 balls, with nine fours) and Rishabh Pant (39 in 52 balls, with six fours) stitched a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing India into the game. But India were reduced to 144/6 and Ashwin and Jadeja (86* in 117 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) stitched an unbeaten 195-run partnership, ending the day at 339/6. Ashwin is unbeaten after scoring a century.

Hasan Mahmud (4/58) was the top bowler for Bangladesh, destroying the Indian top order, removing skipper Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0) and Virat Kohli (6).

Bangladesh Playing XI: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (Wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (Wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

