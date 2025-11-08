Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 8 : Member of India's World Cup-winning squad Sneh Rana expressed her joy and relief after the win, stating it's a wonderful feeling to finally lift the trophy after waiting for so long.

At Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, India successfully defended a 299-run target to trounce South Africa and lift the maiden Women's World Cup trophy with a 52-run win on Sunday (November 2).

"It is a very wonderful feeling as we were waiting for this moment for a very long time to lift the World Cup trophy...One should never give up," Sneh Rana told ANI.

Sneh finished her World Cup campaign with seven scalps in six matches at an average of 45 and best figures of 2/32. She was also quite handy with the bat, scoring 99 runs in six innings at an impressive average of 49.50.

Sneh Rana's mother, Vimla Rana, also expressed her joy and pride over India's Women's World Cup 2025 win, stating that the victory will inspire future generations of players to achieve more success for the nation.

"We are very happy as India has finally won the World Cup. This victory will surely inspire the next generation of players to win more titles for the nation," Vimla Rana told ANI.

India's years-long dream of capturing the ICC Women's World Cup finally become a reality after two heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017 finals, as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical performance at the finals, which saw Shafali Verma (87 and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) delivering all-round performances that would stay imprinted in the minds' of millions and serve as a tale of inspiration for the cricketers of the future.

India joined Australia, England, and New Zealand as ICC Women's Cricket World Cup winners, and, like the latter two, achieved this feat for the first time on home soil.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor