"We weren't ready for Dhoni to move aside": Stephen Fleming after former CSK skipper relinquished captaincy

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 21 : Having chosen all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as their skipper in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming on Thursday revealed that CSK was hesitant to replace MS Dhoni.

Ahead of the curtain-raiser of IPL 2024 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai, CSK announced that opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad would take the captaincy baton from the 42-year-old. The announcement marked the end of Dhoni's long reign at the helm of the CSK, during which he led Chennai to five IPL crowns.

In IPL 2022, Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Jadeja. However, he returned to lead the franchise again after just eight matches into the edition.

"The big thing about a couple of years ago was that we probably weren't ready for MS [Dhoni] to move aside and what that did was probably shake us as a leadership group or coaches into looking at the possibility of when he does go and up until that stage that was almost unthinkable," Fleming said in a press conference.

Fleming stated that Dhoni had looked encouraging in practice matches leading up to the IPL and hoped he would not experience any fitness difficulties during the competition. The 42-year-old, who remains one of Indian cricket's most admired faces, enjoying fandom that rivals that of some current stars, captained Chennai since the inaugural IPL season in 2008, barring two years when the franchise was suspended from the tournament over fixing charges.

"It sowed the seeds for us to work pretty hard on making sure that any mistakes that were [made] during that time aren't made again. And that the leadership isn't a secret, we've been working really hard on making sure that plans are in place and all the players are self-sufficient. We're more prepared now because that jolted us into looking at life after [Dhoni] and in some ways we've been a bit slow in doing that as a management group so we're well prepared this time," he added.

Fleming explained that it was Dhoni's decision after much thought to step down. Ruturaj was part of CSK's victorious IPL 2023 campaign. One of the heroes of the campaign that year, the Maharashtra batter stitched important partnerships with fellow opener Devon Conway for the Chennai franchise.

In his IPL career since making his debut for the CSK in 2019 and finding 'yellove' from the fans, he has scored 1,797 runs at an average of 39.07 and a strike rate of 135.52. He has scored one century and 14 fifties, with best score of 101*.

"It was MS [the call to give up captaincy] with a lot of consideration and one view to the future on the back of a good season last year. The timing was good. Behind the scenes, Ruturaj and others have been on a captaincy grooming process, looking forward to days like this if an opportunity comes up. MS is the best judge and he felt the time was right," Fleming said.

Fleming allayed some of the anxieties that CSK fans may have had, saying the 42-year-old appears stronger than last year. Dhoni entered the 2023 season with a knee ailment and had to manage it throughout. Following that, he underwent surgery and completed recovery before the preseason, now the head coach said that Dhoni is as determined as ever to make a difference.

"I am expecting MS to play and play well. The indications from the pre-season are that he's going really well. The body is a lot better, stronger than last year with his knee and from what I can see, his desire to contribute and do well are as high as ever which is great for us. I have been absolutely amazed with the way that he has prepared and played the pre-season and I am really hopeful he's going to have a big contribution for us in that role down the order," the head coach added.

"One of the things that we really admire about him is his durability - last year he functioned on one leg. Had that cleaned up and the desire to rehab and come back is really strong. It is contagious and motivational for the players when they see the work he does and the skills he still has. He's a sharp mind, he's going beautifully in the nets and is as determined as ever to make a contribution for the franchise," Fleming said.

