"We will come back stronger in the next game": Sudharsan after GT's 63-run loss against CSK

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 27 : Following his side's 63-run loss against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Sai Sudharsan said that they will comeback stronger in their upcoming match.

In a video shared on the official social media handle of the GT, Sudharsan said that it was a great experience playing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium but they were upset with the loss against CSK.

He added that if they can fill a few gaps, then they can make a comeback in the tournament.

"Great playing at Chepauk and had a great experience here but a little bit upset because of the result. There are lot of things to improve for the next game. But we tried our best and I think we will do better in the next game. There are many many learnings in the first game as well as in this game. So, I think we will fill all those gaps and I think the result will be on our side. But we are focusing more on the process and we are just trying to tick our own boxes. The result will be a by-product of that. We will come back stronger in the next game," Sudharsan said.

Recapping the match, GT put CSK into bat first after winning the toss. Fiery knocks from Rachin Ravindra (46 in 20 balls, with six fours and three sixes), skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (46 in 36 balls, with five fours and a six) and Dube (51 in 23 balls, with two fours and five sixes) took CSK to 206/6 in 20 overs.

Rashid Khan (2/49) and Spencer Johnson (1/35) were among the picks of the bowlers for GT. In the run-chase, GT kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Sai Sudharsan (37 in 31 balls, with three fours), Wriddhiman Saha (21 in 17 balls, with four boundaries) and David Miller (21 in 16 balls, with three fours) tried to put up a fight, but it was just not enough. GT were restricted to 143/8 and lost by 63 runs.

Tushar Deshpande (2/21), Deepak Chahar (2/28) and Mustafizur Rahman (2/30) were the top bowlers for CSK. Dube took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

