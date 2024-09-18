"We will do what's needed to win a match": Bangladesh skipper ahead of 1st Test against India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 18 : Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said on Wednesday that his side will do what's needed to win the first Test match against India in Chennai.

The two-match Test series between India and Bangladesh will kick off on September 19 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Bangladesh are in top form, having whitewashed Pakistan 2-0 to win their first Test series on Pakistani soil. The Bengal Tigers claimed a massive 10-wicket victory in the first Test and followed it up with a six-wicket win in the second.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Najmul Hossain said that Bangladesh players will worry about the result only on the final session of the fifth day of the first Test match. He added that his side will try to play according to their strengths.

"We will do what's needed to win a match. We will worry about the result in the final session of the fifth day. Before that, we will try to play according to our strengths," Najmul Hossain said.

The Bangladesh skipper added that they are not thinking about the opponents ahead of the first Test match in Chennai.

"I think it's important to think about ourselves rather than thinking about opponents. What strengths we have. I believe we have the ability to play good cricket here. It's important how we can play good cricket for five days. Every international team aims to win every match. We have the same goal as well that we will play to win," he added.

Najmul Hossain further added that their performance against Pakistan will help them to boost confidence.

"We played very good cricket in Pakistan but now that is in the past. But as you mentioned, that gives us a lot of confidence. But we are here to play a new series and the dressing room believes that we can play very good cricket here. And we are not thinking about the outcome, we are just trying to follow our processes," he further added.

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will take place in Kanpur from September 27.

Currently, Team India lead the WTC standings with a point percentage of 68.52. Their upcoming WTC series includes Bangladesh (two Tests, home), New Zealand (three Tests, home), and Australia (five Tests, away).

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor