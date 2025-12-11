"We will keep fighting, that is the Warriorz way," says Dwaine Pretorius

Sharjah [UAE], December 11 : Sharjah Warriorz all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius expressed confidence in the squad's trajectory despite a challenging start to the season, emphasising that the team is steadily edging closer to a complete performance. With tight turnarounds and multiple narrow finishes, the Warriorz remain determined to convert competitive showings into victories as the tournament progresses, according to a release.

Sharjah Warriorz have come very close in their last two matches, reflecting the team's fight and how tight the margins have been. Against MI Emirates, they fell short by just four runs in a high-scoring game. In their next fixture, they posted 157/6 before Gulf Giants chased it down with 158/4 in 19.4 overs.

Pretorius also chipped in with an unbeaten 36 off 17 balls in the last match, adding important runs at the back end to help the Warriorz post a competitive total.

Reflecting on the early matches, Pretorius said, "We have been playing some good cricket. There have been patches where we have been brilliant, but then we lose one or two overs, and that sets us back. It is still early in the fight. I always see tournaments as a boxing match; no boxer wins in the early rounds. We still have several games to go, and I feel we are getting closer to a complete performance."

Sharing his thoughts on quick turnarounds and the team's mindset, he added, "We are all professionals, and we take a lot of pride in what we do. There is a lot of experience in this team, and the boys know how to look after themselves. The coaching staff has been brilliant. We will keep fighting. That is the Warriors' way, and we will keep giving it our best."

Assessing the total posted in the last match, Pretorius acknowledged that the surface played differently across phases. He said, "I did not feel 156 was enough, but it was competitive. Once the seamers came back on, the pitch played a bit better. There was a lot in it tonight, and you could see that when they faced our new ball. Earlier in the afternoon, there was not as much happening when they were bowling, and that made a big difference. They took a few risks that could have gone sideways. If we had picked up two wickets in the powerplay, it would have been a completely different game. That powerplay was a massive moment for us."

Sharjah Warriorz will now shift focus to their next challenge, as they take on MI Emirates on 14 December at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The team will look to build on the positives, refine key moments, and push for a strong response as the season moves ahead.

