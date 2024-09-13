"We will win at least 40 to 50 medals in next edition": PCI president Devendra Jhajharia

New Delhi [India], September 13 : The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Devendra Jhajharia made a promise on behalf of athletes that India will target securing 40 to 50 medals at the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics.

The Indian contingent concluded its historic Paralympics campaign in Paris with a record haul of 29 medals, including seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze.

Jhajharia thanked everyone for the support that everyone showed to the para-athletes during the remarkable campaign.

"I want to thank everyone for the support that they have showcased for our para-athletes, and I congratulate you for your success," Jhajharia said during the felicitation ceremony.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Indian contingent of the Paris Paralympics at his residence. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse, and Jhajharia were also present during the meeting.

Jhajharia thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support and said, "The biggest support we had was from PM Modi. You all met them, and you all have a smile on your face."

The 29-medal tally is the most by India in the history of the Paralympics. India surpassed its record medal tally of 19, which was achieved at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. India ended the marquee event in the 18th position.

After the historic campaign in Paris, Jhajharia claimed they are not looking to stop here. In the LA 2028 Paralympics, Jhajharia exuded confidence and stated that the Indian contingent will aim to secure 40 to 50 medals.

"We won't stop here. Our mission is big. We have started preparing for the next Paralympics. I am confident that in the LA 2028 Paralympics, we will perform better. I promise everyone on behalf of the athletes that we will win at least 40 to 50 medals," Jhajharia said.

Khadse, who was also present during the felicitation ceremony, believes that many youngsters will be inspired after witnessing the splendid display of the para-athletes in Paris.

"I want to say that you have a special gift and power of God that has helped you all to come such a long way. With the support of your coaches, family, and friends, you have made the country proud. You are the real heroes of this nation. I hope that in the future you make India proud with your achievements. Many youngsters also get inspired," Khadse said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor