New Delhi [India], August 24 : Congratulatory wishes continued to pour in for Shikhar Dhawan who entered the club of retired cricketers after bringing the curtain down on his international and domestic career.

On Saturday, the fans of Indian cricket were left tongue-tied after Dhawan announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on his social media platform.

"An incredible journey comes to a close. Shikhar Dhawan, you've been a true inspiration on and off the field. You will always be the true "GABBAR" of indian cricket. Best wishes for your new innings!" Mohammed Shami wrote on X.

https://x.com/MdShami11/status/1827251040107860427

"Badhaai ho Shikkhi. Ever since the time you replaced me in Mohali, you didn't look back and some top performances over the years. May you continue to have fun and live life to the fullest. Very best wishes always," Former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote on X.

https://x.com/virendersehwag/status/1827213240918823136

"A man for the big tournaments. Never got the plaudits he deserved but knowing him he didn't care who got the applause as long as team was winning. A team man through and through. Congratulations on a stellar career and all the best for your second innings," Former India batter Wasim Jaffer wrote on X.

https://x.com/WasimJaffer14/status/1827184646972698717

"10,000 runs for Team India! What a fabulous career, Shera @SDhawan25

As I told you, life is just beginning now. Well done, and welcome to the retired players' club!" Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan wrote on X.

https://x.com/IrfanPathan/status/1827234020419113010

Unmukt Chand who started his career in India but now represents the United States, wrote a heartfelt message for the former India opener.

"Congrats Jatt ji @shikhardofficial on an incredible and illustrious career. I vividly remember my debut match for Delhi and opening with you at the Kotla. It was a dream come true and I have enjoyed every moment with you on and off the field. Your energy, passion and humor is unmatched and you make every person feel special. From the newest kid on the team to the senior most player, you gel with everyone so well. I have learnt enormously from you. You are a gem of a person and needless to say your contribution to Indian cricket has been phenomenal. Your play has been a statement and much impactful. I wish you all the very best in whatever you do in this next phase. I am sure it is going to be Dabangful and Dhawanful. Look forward to seeing you soon. Best wishes and congrats once again," Chand wrote on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_CiMFZMocV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In 167 ODI appearances, the southpaw produced swashbuckling performances and racked up 6,793 runs at an average of 44.1, including 17 centuries and 39 fifties.

In the longest format of cricket, where he stitched up memorable partnerships with Murali Vijay, Dhawan garnered 2,315 runs in 34 matches at an average of 40.6. His Test career was laced with seven tons and five half-centuries.

In the T20I format, Dhawan made 68 appearances and scored 1,759 runs at an average of 27.9, including 11 fifties.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor