"We'll be planning, doing better on bowling side": Tilak Varma after second ODI against South Africa

Gqeberha [South Africa], December 13 : Following India's disappointing five-wicket loss against South Africa in the second T20I match at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday, 'Men in Blue' batter Tilak Varma said that they will strive to do better in the bowling attack.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Varma said that they will be sticking to their basics in their upcoming games against the Proteas.

"We are doing pretty well. We will stick to our basics. We'll be planning and doing better on the bowling side now, that's what we are looking for," Varma said.

The left-handed batter added that Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, and he did well in the game and set a good rhythm but rain played a spoilsport.

"It is always good to play in South Africa, well it's quite challenging. We are well prepared for these conditions. The openers didn't do well. So, after that Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh and myself got a good rhythm in the batting set and we scored well. But due to rain and wet outfield....," he added.

The 21-year-old scored 29 runs from 20 balls with a strike rate of 145.00. He smashed 4 fours and one six in the first inning.

Talking about the wicket in Gqeberha, he added that it was a slower pitch especially when they were batting.

He added that they could have crossed the 200-run mark but Tabraiz Shamsi and Aiden Markram's spell changed the game.

South Africa's batting order was in control from the first ball, with India making some inroads in the middle order, but Andile Phehlukwayo smashed the winning six.

Hendricks' knock of 49 and Tristan Stubbs' unbeaten cameo of 14 runs followed by Gerald Coetzee's three-wicket haul powered South Africa to a five-wicket victory over India via the DLS method.

Suryakumar and Rinku Singh starred with the bat as they slammed 56 and 68 respectively guiding India to 180/7.

The third and final T20I between India and South Africa will be played at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor