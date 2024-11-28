"We'll do what is best for Pakistan cricket": PCB chief on decision to host Champions Trophy 2025

Lahore [Pakistan], November 28 : Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday spoke on the decision to host the Champions Trophy 2025 and said that they will do what's best for Pakistan cricket reported ESPNCricinfo.

Earlier in the month, PCB wrote to the International Cricket Council (ICC) seeking reasons behind India's refusal to travel to Pakistan to play the ICC Champions Trophy next year, Geo News reported.

India conveyed its stance of not travelling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, citing 'security concerns'.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Gaddafi Stadium, Naqvi said that their stance to hold the upcoming Champions Trophy is very clear. The PCB chief added that he's in constant touch with the ICC chairman.

"Our stance is very clear. I promise we'll do what is best for Pakistan cricket. I'm constantly in touch with the ICC chairman and my team is talking to them constantly. We're still clear in our stance that it's not acceptable that we play cricket in India, and they don't play cricket here. Whatever will happen, will happen on the basis of equality. We've told the ICC very clearly, and what happens next we'll let you know," Naqvi was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Mohsin Naqvi also added that India needs to give them in writing regarding the objections they may have to travel to Pakistan.

"Our stance is clear: they need to give us in writing any objections they may have. Until now, no discussion of the hybrid model has happened, nor are we prepared to accept one," he added.

The PCB chief also hoped that when Jay Shah takes charge of the top post of the ICC in December, he will think about the benefit of cricket.

"[Jay Shah] takes charge in December, and I'm sure once he moves from the BCCI to the ICC, he will think about the ICC's benefit, and that's what he should do. Whenever anyone assumes such a role, he should only consider the interests of that organisation," he added.

Previously, ICC conveyed to the PCB in writing that India won't travel to Pakistan to participate in the Champions Trophy, which will be held in early 2025.

PCB consulted with the Pakistan government on the issue and is looking to present its stance. The Pakistan board wants India to travel to Pakistan as their team also went during the time of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup in 2023.

ICC is expected to hold a virtual meeting on Friday (November 29) to determine the fate of the 2025 Champions Trophy, providing clarity on whether the tournament will take place in Pakistan.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the ICC Board will aim to reach a consensus during the meeting before making a final decision. The tournament is scheduled to take place between February 19 and March, but the ICC has yet to release the official schedule.

