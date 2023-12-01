We'll ensure not to discuss on field plans in Urdu in front of Usman Khawaja, says Hasan Ali

Canberra, Dec 1 Ahead of three-match Test series against Australia starting from December 14 in Perth, Pakistan fast-bowler Hasan Ali said his team will be trying to ensure that they do not discuss their on-field plans in front of veteran left-handed opener Usman Khawaja, especially in Urdu.

Ali’s interesting comments come after Khawaja had made 496 runs and taken the Player of the Series award in Australia’s 1-0 series win in Pakistan in 2022. Khawaja is of Pakistan origin and even answered some questions in Urdu during a pre-series press conference.

"Usman bhai is familiar with Urdu. But after he leaked our strategies to the Australia cricket team in Karachi, we've become more cautious. We'll ensure not to discuss plans in Urdu in front of him to keep our strategies confidential. We'll move a bit farther away from him to strategize for the game," said Hasan to reporters.

He also believes bouncy pitches in Australia will hold a formidable test for the visiting Pakistani team. "It's not just Pakistan; all South Asian teams find it challenging to take 20 wickets on Australian tours. The pitches in Australia differ from those in other cricketing nations, and the local players' familiarity with their conditions often poses problems for visiting squads."

Hasan expressed confidence over the bowling attack led by Shaheen Shah Afridi coming good and matching up to Australia’s pacers, especially captain Pat Cummins, in the three-match Test series.

"Pat Cummins stands out as the best bowler. His excellence in all three formats is commendable. Both Shaheen Afridi from Pakistan and Pat Cummins from Australia are skillful bowlers who understand the art of bowling with new and semi-new balls."

Hasan was also optimistic about fans turning out to watch the series in huge numbers at the venues, especially on Boxing Day, which is a traditional holiday in Australia. "I believe fans will turn out to watch cricketing greats like Steve Smith, David Warner, Shaheen Afridi, and Babar Azam and support the spirit of good cricket."

