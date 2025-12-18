New Delhi [India], December 18 : After the cancellation of the fourth T20I between India and South Africa at Lucknow due to excessive fog, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla said that the board willl meet and review scheduling of matches taking place between December 15 to January 15 in North India, following which it would be determined if the fixtures have to be shifted to South India and West India or not.

The fourth T20I of the five-match series between India and South Africa was abandoned due to excessive fog at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. India is leading the T20I series 2-1, with one more match to go.

Speaking to ANI, Shukla said, "The match had to be cancelled due to fog. The people were upset about it. We will need to review the scheduling of matches between 15 December to 15 January in north India to determine whether we need to shift them to south India or west India. Domestic matches are also being affected due to fog. It is a serious issue".

During the conversation with the media, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also came forward and urged the BCCI VP to get matches scheduled between this time frame to Kerala, saying "Aaiye Kerala (come to Kerala) as both shared a light-hearted moment together.

Notably, the window from December 15 to January 15 will witness domestic competition, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, a 50-over tournament, taking place from December 24 onwards to January 18, with Jaipur being one of the venues for the tournament. The final T20I between India and South Africa will be held on Friday in Ahmedabad.

The ODI series between India and New Zealand, during which one-day only stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be in action, will also take place from January 11 onwards, with matches scheduled in Vadodara, Rajkot and Indore.

Ahead of the fourth T20I, Indian all-rounder Axar Patel was ruled out of the remaining T20I series against South Africa due to illness, the BCCI said on December 15. In place of Axar Patel, the BCCI Men's Selection Committee named Shahbaz Ahmed as his replacement for the remaining T20I matches against South Africa.

Squads:

South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Tony de Zorzi, Lutho Sipamla, Kwena Maphaka

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor