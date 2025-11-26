‘We Will Move Forward Rising Stronger’: Shubman Gill After India’s 408-Run Defeat to South Africa

India’s Test captain Shubman Gill has issued a firm message after the team’s home whitewash against South Africa. Gill missed the second Test in Guwahati due to a neck injury and did not take part in the match that ended in a crushing 408-run defeat. India were bowled out for 140 on the final day while chasing 549 at the Barsapara Stadium. Simon Harmer took five wickets and completed a dominant series for South Africa. The result marked their second Test series win in India and gave India a second home whitewash in a year under head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Calm seas don’t teach you how to steer, it’s the storm that forges steady hands. We’ll continue to believe in each other, fight for each other, and move forward - rising stronger. 🇮🇳 — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) November 26, 2025

Facing heavy criticism around the team’s form and its coaching setup, Gill urged fans and players to stay united. “Calm seas don’t teach you how to steer. It is the storm that forges steady hands. We will continue to believe in each other. We will fight for each other. We will move forward rising stronger,” he wrote on X.

Gill had suffered a neck spasm during the first Test in Kolkata and was taken to a private hospital. He was discharged the next day but was ruled out of the Guwahati Test. He travelled with the squad and tried to prove his fitness but could not take part in practice.

According to the reports, Gill later went to Mumbai for medical tests, including an MRI. He also consulted spinal specialist Dr Abhay Nene. Medical findings have been shared with chief selector Ajit Agarkar. He received an injection to ease his symptoms and will rest before starting rehab and training.

He has already been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against South Africa. Selectors hope he will return for the T20Is, though he may remain doubtful depending on his recovery.