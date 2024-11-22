"We'll wait and see what happens": Jos Buttler on IPL mega auction

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 22 : England captain Jos Buttler shared his thoughts on the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction and the atmosphere at the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the IPL, Buttler expressed his excitement about being part of the T10 tournament.

"Yeah, the IPL we'll wait and see what happens, but I'm just enjoying being here," said Buttler.

"Arriving at the ground today, I've never played in the T10, but there's a great atmosphere, a great vibe around the whole tournament, so that made me feel great from the start of the day. You look around, there are some fantastic players here, and it's great to share the dressing room with guys like [Nicholas] Pooran and [Marcus] Stoinis. I'm just really excited for it."

Buttler also addressed the stiff competition from fellow England teammate Phil Salt, acknowledging Salt's excellent form over the past year and a half.

"No, no, he's been playing great. He's been in fantastic form for the last 12 or 18 months, so it's good for the England team that lots of the boys are playing well," Buttler said.

Salt had a brilliant start to his Abu Dhabi T10 campaign after he scored 51* off 19 for Team Abu Dhabi. Apart from him, Jonny Bairstow who is also featuring in the tournament for the same team played a brisk knock of 22* off 14 to take their side home against Ajman Bolts.

England wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler showed his class in the 2024 edition of Abu Dhabi T10 being played at Zayed Cricket Stadium with some stunning stroke play in the very first match for Deccan Gladiators against Chennai Brave Jaguars.

Buttler played a swashbuckling innings and smashed an unbeaten 62 off 24 decorated with 4 fours and 6 sixes for his side as they gunned down a massive target of 142 by 7 wickets and with two balls to spare.

The right-handed aggressive batter notched up his half-century in just 14 balls and expressed delight on going over the line.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor