Wellalage, Fernando lead Sri Lanka to first ODI series win over India in 27 years

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 7 : Avishka Fernando's 96-run knock and Dunith Wellalage's five-wicket haul helped Sri Lanka clinch a historic 110-run win over India in the third ODI match of the series at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.

With the dominating victory, the hosts won the series 2-0 against Rohit Sharma's Men in Blue. This is the first time in the past 27 years that Sri Lanka won an ODI series over India.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka decided to bat against India in the third ODI match of the series.

Charith Asalanka's decision to bat first favoured Sri Lanka to clinch the series.

India displayed an average performance with both bat and bowl in the final match of the ODI series.

In the first inning, the Indian bowling attack struggled to keep a check on Sri Lanka's run rate. Meanwhile, the visitors' batting lineup also showcased an average performance.

Sri Lanka had a stupendous start to the game, the hosts dominated the game from the very first moment of the game.

Sri Lanka openers Pathum Nissanka (45 runs from 65 balls, 5 fours and 2 sixes) and Avishka Fernando (96 runs from 102 balls, 9 fours and 2 sixes) gave the hosts an attack start as they made a partnership of 89 runs.

After the dismissal of Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (59 runs from 82 balls, 4 fours) took the charge of adding runs on the scoreboard.

Fernando was unlucky to miss out on his century by just four runs. Riyan Parag picked up an important after he removed the Sri Lanka opener in the 36th over.

No other batters from the hosts could shine in the first inning. In the death, other Kamindu Mendis (23 runs from 19 balls, 1 six) added a few runs and powered Sri Lanka to 248/7.

Riyan Parag led the Indian bowling attack after he bagged three wickets and gave 54 runs in his nine-over spell.

During the run chase, the Indian batters struggled to stand still on the crease. The Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma (35 runs from 20 balls) was the highest run scorer among his teammates. The 37-year-old tried his best to give his side a good start, but he was dismissed in the eighth over by Dunith Wellalage.

As India lost half of their batting lineup, Washington Sundar (30 runs from 25 balls, 2 fours and 3 sixes) gave his best to add runs but the hosts didn't give him any chance, Sundar was removed by Theekshana in the 26th over ending India's hope to win the match.

Dunith Wellalage picked the final wicket of the match as he removed Kuldeep Yadav in the 26.1th over and bundled India's batting lineup at 138.

Dunith Wellalage led the Sri Lankan bowling attack after he took five wickets in his 5.1-over spell. Maheesh Theekshana and Jeffrey Vandersay bagged two wickets each in their respective spells.

Avishka Fernando was named the 'Player of the Match' after he played a 96-run knock in the first inning.

Brief score: Sri Lanka 248/7 (Avishka Fernando 96, Kusal Mendis 59, Pathum Nissanka 45; Riyan Parag 3/54) beat India 138 (Rohit Sharma 35, Washington Sundar 30, Virat Kohli 20; Dunith Wellalage 5/27).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor