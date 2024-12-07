'Went bit far': Travis Head on heated altercation with Mohammed Siraj after dismissal in Adelaide

Adelaide [Australia], December 7 : Australian batter Travis Head broke his silence on the altercation with Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, clarifying that Siraj had misinterpreted his compliment.

Head, who was the standout performer for Australia on Day 2 of the pink-ball Test on December 7, said his emphatic century had put Australia in a commanding position.

Head criticized Siraj for the send-off he received after his dismissal, claiming it wasn't the first time he felt the Indian team had "gone too far" with their celebrations.

Siraj bowled Head with a full delivery immediately after being hit for six, knocking him off, and gestured towards the dressing room. Head, in turn, spun around and reacted, a response he later admitted he regretted.

"I actually jokingly said 'well bowled', then he pointed me in the sheds and I had my reaction as well," Head said in the post day press conference, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"I don't want to give it too much airtime. I feel like the way I play the game I would like a better reaction. I was surprised at the reaction in terms of the situation of the game and the lead up. There was no confrontation leading up to it," he said.

"It probably [went] a little bit far, that's why I'm disappointed in the reaction I gave back, but I'm also going to stand up for myself. Like to think in our team we wouldn't do that. [It's] not the way I'd like to play the game and feel like my team-mates are the same. If I see that, I probably call it out, which I did," he added.

He mentioned a previous incident in the series, likely referring to his dismissal for 89 in the second innings in Perth, where India was on the verge of a significant victory.

"There's been conversations I've had," he said, as per quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"I'll leave those conversations that I've had with individuals around that. Can't speak much for India, like I said I'm going to call it out in certain situations. Feel like you can play hard and play fair. When you are out you can't do much about it. I'm disappointed with the reaction I had after that, but certainly going to stand up for myself," he said.

Despite the heated exchange, Head emphasized that the overall relationship between the teams remains positive.

"I think the relationship is really, really good," he said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"Think that's why I'm disappointed with a couple of reactions I've got when being dismissed. Feel like the game's moved on. The way I play the game is, I'm here to have a good time, want to enjoy myself, want to play hard and play fair. I have a joke with the fielders, always interacting, and it's been on very simple terms and enjoyable. I know they are competing hard, but I can have a laugh at the same time," he added.

"Then to get the reaction I did off the back of that, I'd almost have it the other way, rather they try to tear shreds off me then give it to me. But feel like the lead-up is out of nowhere. Both teams respect each other, I hope. Our dressing room definitely has a lot of respect for the opposition and the blokes in that dressing are very high quality."

Meanwhile, with one more dominating day of play, Australia inched closer to another Pink-ball Test victory, as India ended Day 2 at 128/5, trailing by 29 runs and staring at an uphill task at Adelaide.

At 128/5, India are 29 behind Australia's advantage in Adelaide in their second innings.

