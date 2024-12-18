"We're not going to take any risk": Rohit on Shami's potential inclusion to India's BGT squad

Brisbane [Australia], December 18 : Skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday discussed star pacer Mohammed Shami's prospects of joining Team India's squad for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia.

Rohit stated that the team management would not take any risks with Shami and would only include him if they are absolutely certain of his fitness, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

The 34-year-old pacer recently returned to domestic cricket with Bengal after undergoing ankle surgery that kept him sidelined for nearly a year. Shami has been added to Bengal's squad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, which begins on December 21.

Shami has made an impressive comeback to competitive cricket, having last featured in the ODI World Cup 2023 final. Following ankle surgery and overcoming a series of setbacks, he returned to action for Bengal in a Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh in November.

Meanwhile, the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia ended in a draw after persistent weather interruptions on Wednesday in Brisbane.

At the post-match press conference, Rohit said that someone from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) should provide an update on Shami's fitness, as he has been undergoing rehabilitation there.

"About Shami, I think it's high time somebody from the NCA talks about him, where he is rehabbing. Those guys are the ones who need to come up and give us some kind of update," Rohit was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

The India skipper also mentioned that concerns about Shami's knee had been raised during his domestic cricket outings.

"I understand he's playing a lot of cricket back home, but there have been some complaints about his knee as well. The last thing you want is for a player to come here and then pull out in the middle of a game. You know what happens when that kind of situation arises," he added.

Rohit reiterated that the door remains open for Shami if the NCA certifies his readiness.

"So, there is no way we want to take that chance unless we are not 100%, but 200% sure. We're not going to take any risks. But as I said in the last press conference, the door is open if those guys at the NCA feel he is ready to recover and play. We'll be happy to have him," he said.

Earlier this month, Shami achieved a rare milestone by completing 200 wickets across all formats of cricket. He reached the landmark during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) quarterfinal against Baroda at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In that match, Shami took two wickets in four overs, albeit conceding 43 runs. He dismissed Shivalik Sharma and Atit Sheth on consecutive deliveries in the 19th over.

These wickets were Shami's 200th and 201st in his 14-year T20 career. Over this time, he has played for four Indian Premier League (IPL) franchisesPunjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, and Gujarat Titansas well as representing Bengal, India, and India 'A'.

