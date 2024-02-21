"We're very lucky to have him": Marsh lauds David after 1st T20I against New Zealand

Wellington [New Zealand], February 21 : Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh lauded Tim David as he supported him in the side's victory over New Zealand in the first T20I of the three-match series at Sky Stadium on Wednesday.

Marsh along with David built an unbeaten partnership of 44 runs in just 19 balls, during a run-chase of 216. Out of 44 runs, 31 runs were scored by David in just 10 balls with the help of three sixes and two fours in his innings.

"Timmy David is extremely calm and has got a lot of confidence in his ability towards the end there. We're very lucky to have him. Just a great game of cricket. Any time you chase down 216 is a great effort. We just got over the line by the sheer brilliance of Tim David. We've got the Test series starting in a week so our bowlers will likely rotate. We've also got guys like Steve Smith who will come in for a crack at some point in time," Marsh said in the post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, chasing 216 runs for victory, the visitors won the match on the last ball of the match. The highest score for the side was by Marsh who played an unbeaten knock of 72 runs in 44 balls which was laced with seven sixes and two fours. He was awarded the Player of the Match for his match-winning performance.

For the hosts, the pick of the bowler was Mitchell Santner who snapped two wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 40 runs in his spell. One wicket was grabbed by pacers Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson in their respective spells.

Earlier in the first innings, the Kiwis batted first after winning the toss. Knocks from Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway and then the unbeaten partnership between Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman of a 41-run partnership in 23 balls helped the Blackcaps to post 215 runs for the loss of three wickets after the end of 20 overs.

For the visitors, one wicket each was bagged by Mitchell Starc, Cummins, and Mitchell Marsh in their respective spells.

