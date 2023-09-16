"We're well positioned", says England captain Buttler ahead of World Cup 

London [UK], September 16 : After winning the four-match ODI series by 3-1 against New Zealand, England skipper Jos Buttler said that they are "well-positioned" for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India beginning from October 5.

Moeen Ali's four-wicket haul followed by Dawid Malan's century helped England beat New Zealand by 100 runs at the Lord's on Friday and seal the four-match ODI series 3-1.

After the match, Buttler said that they have gotten better with every match and they are in a good position to compete in the World Cup.

"We've got better and better throughout the series. He's played fantastically everytime he gets his opportunity (Malan). He read the game very very well. Thought it was a very good score. Everyone said the wicket was slow and it was hard work. The spinners bowled brilliantly. They're valuable cricketers - with bat and ball. We're well positioned. Exciting time to be a player and look forward to those world events," Buttler said in the post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, England elected to bat first. After the early dismissal of Jonny Bairstow, a 79-run stand between Malan and Joe Root (29) brought England to three figures. Malan smashed his fifth ton and formed important partnerships with skipper Jos Buttler (36) and Liam Livingstone (28) to power England to the 250-run mark. Handy contributions from the lower order led by Sam Curran (20), took England to 311/9 in 50 overs.

Rachin Ravindra (4/60) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Matt Henry and Daryl Mitchell took two wickets. Kyle Jamieson got one wicket.

In the chase of 312, NZ batting once again faltered. Except for knocks from Rachin Ravindra (61 in 48 balls with three fours and four sixes) and Henry Nicholls (41 in 48 balls), the Kiwis batters failed to make much impact and were bundled out for 211 in 38.2 overs, losing the match by 100 runs.

Moeen Ali (4/50) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Liam Livingstone, Curran, David Willey and Brydon Carse took a wicket each.

England won the series 3-1 and Malan took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

