"We're world champions, we're confident": Adil Rashid on England's T20 WC preparations

New Delhi [India], April 24 : Experienced spinner Adil Rashid is adamant about putting England's woeful run in last year's ODI World Cup and believes that the defending champions have the team, players and mindset to defend their crown in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

England struggled to defend their title in the marquee event in 2023 as they ended their campaign in the seventh spot with just three wins under their belt in nine matches.

The marquee event kicks off on June 1 in the USA and the West Indies.

Rashid is hopeful that England can go all the way to defend their crown in the highly anticipated tournament.

"The 50 overs was a completely different format," Rashid said, speaking at ECB's launch of a national tape-ball competition as quoted from ICC.

"We had a poor run or whatever. It is what it is. We didn't have the best tournament. We didn't play well: bat, ball, as a team, as a unit - everything. But I think this is a completely different format where currently we're world champions at that. We're confident. We've got the team, we've got the mindset, we've got the players, we've got the experience. If we go out there having the same belief, I think we'll - hopefully - go all the way," he added.

In 2022, en route to their title triumph, England suffered just one defeat throughout the tournament which came against Ireland.

They defeated tournament favourites India in the semi-final and went on to claim a comfortable victory against Pakistan in the final.

Rashid feels England can walk into the tournament with the mindset of champions if they can put the past behind and enjoy a successful tournament.

"You have the mindset of champions... we are not thinking of what's gone on in the past; not thinking about a poor World Cup or people not [being] in form because things change very quickly when you go into a tournament or the first game comes. If you have too much planning with T20 cricket then you're limiting yourself to, maybe, 180 or 170. But if you actually play with freedom, you can get to 250, 300," Rashid said.

England will kick off their World Cup campaign against Scotland on June 4 at the Kensington Oval, Barbados. Before kicking off their campaign England will play a four-match T20I series against Pakistan at the end of May, to boost their preparations for the tournament.

