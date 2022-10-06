West Indies all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall's slams 205 from just 77 balls in USA T20 league

West Indies all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall was at his brutal best for Atlanta Fire against Sqaure Drive in the Atlanta Open 2022: League on Thursday. The 29-year-old cricketer opened the batting and remained unbeaten till the end to score an unbeaten 205 runs from just 77 balls. His innings was laced with 22 sixes and 17 fours.

Square Drive were completely blown away by Cornwall's onslaught as his innings powered Atlanta Fire to a mammoth total of 326/1 from their 20 overs. The target would eventually prove to be way beyond Square Drive's reach as they went on to lose the contest by a phenomenal margin of 172 runs. He was involved in an unbeaten 225-run stand with Aslam for the second wicket. Cornwall, who has so far played nine Test matches for the West Indies has a good record in domestic T20s with his off-break and power-hitting.