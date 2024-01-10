West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford aims for Men’s T20 World Cup selection

Dubai, Jan 10 West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford said he is aiming to work towards being selected for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to be played in the Caribbean and USA from June 1-29. He was a part of white-ball squads for the home series against England last month.

“I sleep with that on my mind, it keeps repeating itself in my head every day. That is one of my biggest motivations. It is a work in progress, but the good thing about the T20 World Cup is that it is being played in a few months and I have a lot of cricket ahead (with the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, following the ILT20).

"Playing cricket, I feel is going to give me the best chance of making the squad and also performing. It is good to play international cricket, it is something I have always wanted to do. It is good to get back that feel of it. I am looking forward to playing more and extend my career and have a long run in international cricket as well,” said Rutherford on the Vipers Voices Podcast.

For now, Rutherford feels confident about his Desert Vipers lifting the ILT20 2024 season trophy this time after missing out on the silverware in the inaugural edition of the tournament last year.

"The key to winning the tournament and being a good team is to try and retain the core of the players and I think we have done that. We have picked some exceptionally good players, and I am very excited about catching up with the guys. This is a good team, and I am confident that these are the guys who can put their hands up in every game and at the end of the tournament we can go one step further."

The ILT20 2024 season gets underway on January 19 and the Desert Vipers’ first match is against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium on January 21.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor