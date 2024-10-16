West Indies among confirmed semifinalists for Women's T20 WC following win over England

New Delhi [India], October 16 : West Indies' stunning victory over England in Dubai on Tuesday saw the two semi-finalists decided in Group B, with Hayley Matthews' side progressing through to the knockout stages alongside South Africa.

They join Australia and New Zealand from Group A in the semi-finals, with the times and fixtures now confirmed for the next stage of the tournament.

Australia will take on South Africa in the first semi-final in Dubai on Thursday, October 17 from 6:00 pm local time, in what will be a re-match of the thrilling title decider at the most recent event last year.

West Indies' clash against New Zealand is confirmed for the following day (Friday, October 18) in Sharjah also at 6:00 pm local time.

The two semi-final winners will then meet in the final of the Women's T20 World Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 6:00 pm local time on Sunday, October 16.

The winners of Sunday's final will receive the most prize money in the history of the tournament, with all four semi-finalists also in line for big boosts compared to previous World Cups.

Coming to the West Indies-England clash, WI won the toss and fielded first. Nat Sciver-Brunt's half-century, a steady 57* in 50 balls with five fours and skipper Heather Knight's 21 in 13 balls with three boundaries before getting retired hurt were the highlights as they put a total of 141/7 on the board. Afy Fletcher (3/21) and Hayley Matthews (2/35) were the top bowlers for WI.

In the run-chase, an opening stand of 102 runs between skipper Matthews (50 in 38 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Qiana Joseph (52 in 36 balls, with six fours and two sixes) helped WI secure a six-wicket win with two overs left.

Joseph was given the 'Player of the Match' award.

