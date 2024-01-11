West Indies announce 15-member squads for white ball series against Australia

St. John's [Antigua], January 11 : West Indies named a 15-player squads for their upcoming T20I and ODI series against Australia, which will be played from February 2 to 13.

The ODI squad features two potential debutants, Teddy Bishop and wicketkeeper-batter Tevin Imlach, in contention to receive their maiden caps.

Bishop earned his call-up after putting up a strong campaign in the West Indies 50-over competition.

The series also sees a return for Justin Greaves from injury, Hayden Walsh Jr and Kavem Hodge.

On the other hand, star players Brandon King and Sherfane Rutherford were unavailable for selection, while Shimron Hetmyer and Yannic Carriah have been left out of the squad.

Lead selector Desmond Haynes urged the side to continue with the momentum that they gained in Australia while also preparing for the much-awaited T20 World Cup, which will be played on their home soil in June.

"On the back of a series win against England, we are expecting our ODI team to be very competitive in Australia. We have some new inclusions, who have impressed over a significant period and a couple of returning players who we think will have an impact," Haynes said as quoted from the ICC.

"For the T20I series, this forms part of our crucial preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup where we are hosts. We are hoping to build on strong overall performances against India and England and to keep improving as we approach the major tournament," Haynes added.

Before the beginning of the ODI series, a two-match Test series will also be played between the two teams which will begin on January 17.

The ODI series will begin on February 2 in Melbourne and conclude on February 6 in Canberra.

The T20I series will kick off on February 9 in Hobart and end on February 13 in Perth.

ODI squad: Shai Hope (Captain), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

T20I squad: Rovman Powell (Captain), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas.

