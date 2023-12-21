West Indies include 7 uncapped players in Test squad for Australia series

St John's (Antigua), Dec 21 West Indies announced a 15-man squad featuring seven uncapped players for next month's two-match Test series against Australia with Kraigg Brathwaite leading the and Alzarri Joseph will be his deputy.

The seven uncapped players in the squad are: batter Zachary McCaskie, wicket-keeper Tevin Imlach; allrounders Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge and Kevin Sinclair, as well as fast bowlers Akeem Jordan and Shamar Joseph.

The West Indies squad will arrive in Australia on December 30 and will hold a preparation camp from January 2 to 9 in Adelaide, followed by a four-day First Class warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI at the Karen Rolton Oval (KRO) in Adelaide from January 10 to 13 .

The two teams will compete for the Frank Worrell Trophy, named in honor of the legendary West Indies allrounder and captain. The first Test will be a red ball fixture at the Adelaide Oval from January 17 to 21, and the second, a pink ball Day/Night match will take place at the Gabba in Brisbane from January 25 to 29.

"The squad has been affected by the unavailability of some key players. However, we have had a very strong red-ball program being run over the past year, which has unearthed significant talent throughout the region," said West Indies lead selector Desmond Haynes, the legendary opening batter.

"The selected players have passed each test given to them and must now be given the opportunity to showcase their skills in the Test arena. Australia away is always a challenge, but we are confident in our team," he added.

West Indies Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie. Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua DaSilva, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie

