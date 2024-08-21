West Indies' Jayden Seales, Jason Holder advance in ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

New Delhi [India], August 21 : West Indies' Jayden Seales and Jason Holder have made significant gains in the recent Men's Test Player Rankings, which was released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

Seales and Holder both performed well during the West Indies' recent Test series against South Africa, despite the fact the Caribbean side fell to a 1-0 series defeat.

Seales collected nine wickets during the second Test in Guyana, with his six-wicket haul in the second innings of the contest seeing the 22-year-old collect his best Test figures of 6/61 and gain 13 places on the Test rankings for bowlers and a new career-high rating in 13th place.

West Indies teammates Jomel Warrican (up two spots to 52nd) and Shamar Joseph (up 11 rungs to 54th) also gained some ground on the list for Test bowlers, while South Africa seamer Wiaan Mulder goes up 27 places to 65th following his six wickets and Player of the Match performance.

Holder also made good ground in all three categories, with the 32-year-old gaining two spots to move up to fifth behind India duo Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin on the latest rankings for Test all-rounders following good contributions with the bat and ball in Guyana.

The veteran made an unbeaten half-century during the first innings of that second Test, pushing him up to fifth in the rankings for all-rounders and ensuring a seven-spot jump to equal 60th on the list for Test batters.

South Africa duo Aiden Markram (up two places to 21st) and Kyle Verreynne (up 16 spots to equal 46th) were the biggest eye-catchers on the Test rankings for batters, with Joe Root maintaining his place as the No.1 ranked batter ahead of England's Test series with Sri Lanka.

There was also some movement on the latest ODI Player Rankings, with stars from the Netherlands and the USA the big winners following strong efforts in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2.

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards rises six places to 26th on the list for ODI batters after a recent half-century against Canada, while USA's Aaron Jones (up 11 rungs to equal 56th) and Dutch teammate Vikramjit Singh (up nine spots to 79th) also make some ground.

It's a similar story on the list for ODI bowlers, with Netherlands duo Aryan Dutt (up five places to 33rd) and Paul van Meekeren (up 18 spots to 72nd) among the big movers.

