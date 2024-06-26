West Indies level T20I series against Sri Lanka in rain-affected match

Hambantota [Sri Lanka], June 26 : Afy Fletcher's four-for and top knocks from Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor help West Indies pick up their first win of the tour to draw level in the T20I series against Sri Lanka at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium on Wednesday.

West Indies registered a six-wicket win in a rain-affected second game in Hambantota to level the three-match T20I series 1-1. The legspinner Fletcher picked up 4 for 28 before Taylor's 28 and Matthews' 29 powered West Indies to first win of the tour.

Chasing a DLS-reduced target of 99 in 15 overs, openers Taylor and captain Matthews provided their team with a solid start as they slammed 44 runs in 6.5 overs.

Sachini Nisansala then gave her side a big breakthrough as she removed Matthews for 29, after the captain's wicket Taylor ensured she anchored the chase well.

Shemaine Campbelle and Taylor shared an 18-ball partnership for 24 runs for the second wicket, but she opted to back off and give the strike to her more aggressive partner, who finished with 16 off 13.

Sri Lanka's positive attitude resulted in the subsequent dismissals of Campbelle, Qiana Joseph, and Chedean Nation.

In the penultimate over of the innings, Aaliyah Alleyne then put an end to whatever chance Sri Lanka might have had remaining by hitting three boundaries off Kavisha Dilhari.

Earlier, opted to bowl first, West Indies never let the game go out of control. Even though Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu scored 44 runs in their opening partnership, they did it at a little less than one run per ball. And on a slow surface, none of the other batters could raise the scoring rate when Fletcher twisted one past Athapaththu to disturb her stumps.

Gunaratne stuck around for a laborious 24 off 35, but a Fletcher googly trapped her leg before wicket in the 14th over.

Prior to that, the legspinner, who had made excellent use of the strong cross breeze, slipped one past Imesha Dulani's attempted sweep and then top-edged Harshitha Samarawickrama on route to figures of 4 for 23.

Brief score: Sri Lanka 89/4 (Vishmi Gunaratne 24, Chamari Athapaththu 26; Afy Fletcher 4-23) vs West Indies 99/4 (Hayley Matthews 29, Stafanie Taylor 28; Chamari Athapaththu 1-18).

