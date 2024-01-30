West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph sidelined from ILT20 with toe injury

Sharjah [UAE], January 30 : West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph has been forced to withdraw from his upcoming ILT20 stint with Dubai Capitals due to a toe injury he sustained during the second Test match against Australia at The Gabba, as ESPNcricinfo reported.

Although scans revealed no fracture after being clattered on the shoe by a Mitchell Starc yorker, Joseph overcame pain on the fourth day to produce one of the greatest Test spells in history, taking 7 for 68 to inspire the West Indies to a magical eight-run victory - their first in Australia since 1997. He did not expect to play at the start of the day until the team physio dosed him with painkillers.

Joseph bowled unaltered after being brought into the attack, ripping through Australia's batting line and maintaining a pace of 150kph late in the stint.

"I'm not putting this ball down until the last wicket falls," Joseph told skipper Kraigg Brathwaite as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

He had been supposed to move directly to the ILT20 after signing with the Capitals before the Australia trip, but the star pacer will now return home to rest before heading for the PSL.

The West Indies pacer is unlikely to be lacking offers from T20 leagues throughout the world following a fantastic start to his career, however, following his Gabba exploits, Joseph promised to always be ready for WI service.

"I will always be here to play Test cricket for the West Indies. I am not afraid to say this live. There will be times when T20 might come around and Test cricket will be there ... but I will always be available to play for the West Indies no matter how much money comes towards me," Joseph said.

Joseph was never expected to play in the white-ball phase of the Australia trip, but he might still be considered for the T20 World Cup in June, which will be held in the Caribbean and West Indies. His next opportunity in Test cricket will be during the West Indies tour of England in July, when they will play three Tests.

Meanwhile, after the Test series ended in a draw, West Indies will take on Australia in the ODI series, beginning on Friday in Melbourne.

