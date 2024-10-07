West Indies power past Scotland to pull off first victory in Women's T20 WC

Dubai [UAE], October 7 : A dominant performance with bat and ball saw the West Indies up and running at the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2024 as the Caribbeans clinched a 6-wicket win over Scotland in Sunday's match.

Following a 10-wicket defeat to South Africa, the West Indies made a stunning bounce back in the prestigious tournament.

They restricted the Scottish side to just 99 batting first and then chased down that total inside 12 overs for a win that boosted both their confidence and net run rate.

Scotland won the toss and elected to bat, but lost Saskia Horley in the second over off Hayley Matthews for 11. Chinelle Henry put the squeeze on with back-to-back maidens, with the first of those a wicket maiden as she bowled Sarah Bryce for two.

Ailsa Lister survived drops off successive deliveries, and she and Kathryn Bryce rebuilt, adding 46 for the third wicket before Lister finally departed for 26.

She was caught off Afy Fletcher, who got Priyanaz Chatterji LBW for two in two balls although she could not complete the hat-trick.

Fletcher then added the all-important wicket of Bryce for 25, leaving Scotland on 76 for five with five overs remaining.

Darcey Carter provided an unbeaten 14, but two more wickets in the final over saw the Scots finish up just short of three figures on 99 for eight. Requiring exactly 100 to win, the West Indies lost Stafanie Taylor in the first over, while Matthews never really got going, departing for a 19-ball eight off the bowling of Chatterji.

Qiana Joseph showed plenty of intent, batting at No.3, but saw another partner go as Shemaine Campbelle was caught and bowled by Olivia Bell for two.

Joseph continued to attack, eventually falling for 31 off just 18 balls, Bell again taking the wicket. That left the West Indies on 59 for four, with 41 required from 11.4 overs.

Those runs came quickly as Deandra Dottin and Chinelle Henry hammered 42 off just 20 deliveries - with the former finishing off the match in a hurry as she smashed two sixes either side of a four off Abtaha Maqsood to seal victory.

The win takes the West Indies to the top of Group B, for now at least, with games against Bangladesh and England to come.

Brief score: Scotland 99/8 (Ailsa Lister 26, Kathryn Bryce 25; Afy Fletcher 3/22) vs West Indies 101/4 (Qiana Joseph 31, Deandra Dottin 28*; Olivia Bell 2/18).

