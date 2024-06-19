West Indies team is aware of expectations from it in T20 World Cup: Ian Bishop

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 : Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop said that the current lot of players participating in the ICC T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA are aware of how the team should be brought back to a point of relevance following two disappointing T20 World Cup outings in 2021 and 2022.

West Indies will be starting their ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights stage campaign against England at Saint Lucia on Thursday. They ended the group stage unbeaten with four wins in four games and are a strong contender for the trophy.

In the 2021 edition of the tournament, Windies made it to the Super 12 stage but finished second last in their group with just one win and four losses. In the next edition, they could not even make it to the Super 12 stage, crashing out in the first round itself and also registering a loss to Scotland.

Speaking on Star Sports Press Room for Super 8, Bishop said referred to the disappointment of the previous two T20 World Cups. "They fell short in fueling the preparations and serving as a reminder to the team of the legacy of 1975-79 and the years 2012 and 2016. These years are a significant part of the fabric of cricket in our society."

"When the West Indies met New Zealand in Trinidad, I do not know how many guys watched it, but you could see the passion of the people in Trinidad. And here in St. Lucia, when the West Indies played against Afghanistan, very rarely do you see the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground as packed and as vibrant as it was. So, I think this team is very aware of how the West Indies needs to get back to a point of relevance and showcase on the world stage that we have a brand of cricket that brings everyone together," he added.

Squads:

England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Tom Hartley

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamar Joseph.

